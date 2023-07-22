Grand finale Saturday night for international juggling festival

Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Morris; performance at 7 p.m.
(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Grab your bowling pins and tennis balls before it’s too late, because the 76th annual International Jugglers’ Association festival is wrapping up Saturday night in South Bend.

This is the first year the festival has been held in South Bend, bringing together amateur and professional jugglers from all over the world. They’ve held juggling workshops, classes, and shows all week.

But it all culminates Saturday night with the Cascade of Stars performance at the Morris Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. And while the best jugglers in the world will be the ones performing, the festival director says anyone can learn how to juggle.

“Unless you have a physical disability where you cannot use your hands, you can learn how to juggle,” said Exuro Piechocki, director for the 2023 International Jugglers’ Association festival. “Everyone who is here at our festival, at one point in time, did not know how to juggle, and learning to juggle just takes a little time. It’s been scientifically shown to increase grey matter volume in the brain, reduce the onset of Alzheimer’s, and anybody can learn it, just like anybody can learn anything; it just takes time and practice.”

The doors at the Morris open at 6 p.m., and tickets for local residents are just $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The International Jugglers’ Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1947 with the mission to assist fellow jugglers.

