16 News Now visits the Elkhart County 4-H Fair

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The summertime swing continues here in Michiana, as Friday marked the opening day of the incredibly popular Elkhart County 4-H Fair!

It’s a special year for the fair, as it’s turning 150 years old! So, what better way to celebrate than by sending our team out there to cover all the fun!

Joshua Short, Lauren Moss, Mark Peterson, and Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht all teamed up during our evening newscasts on Friday to let you know everything that’s going on at the fairgrounds this year.

Josh and Lauren started things off by talking to Fred Jessup, the 2023 fair board president. He gave us more of an idea of what to expect at the fair’s big birthday bash. (see video above)

There’s plenty of fun for the whole family, especially if you have little ones that aren’t tall enough to ride some of the rides at the Midway. Mark Peterson gave us a first-hand look at the youth agricultural area.

We then shifted back to our studios in South Bend, where Terry McFadden and Melissa Stephens held down the fort while the others were out and about at the fair. Melissa spoke to royalty, as she caught up with a fair queen from the 70s! You can read her full story here.

When we went back to the fair, Josh and Lauren talked with fair board member Monica Gould, who told us more about what goes into planning the fair year-after-year… at least until they we’re interrupted by a special guest on a strolling piano!

Let’s not forget about our Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht (although it was pretty easy to because it was such a beautiful day!). Like Melissa, he also spoke to royalty! Matt chatted with Mrs. Apple, the reigning Senior Queen, before she handed off her crown to this year’s queen.

When it comes to the fair, you CAN’T forget about the food! There are many food vendors at the fairgrounds, but Mark found one vendor that has found a unique way to stand out in a big crowd! Here’s more on what’s being served up at Fire-N-The-Hole:

After chowing down on some pizza, it was time for another look at our forecast — courtesy of Matt’s new friend, Reed (who gave him a run for his money, we might add!)

While the fair is all about having fun, the money you’re spending is also going back into the community. Jim Dreier with Downtown Ministries told Josh and Lauren more about how that works:

We shifted things back to South Bend again, where Melissa gave us a history lesson on the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. She gave us a look back at how it started and became what it is today. To read her full story, click here.

A lot of people think of 4-H as cows and cooking, but that’s definitely not the case! Mark cleared up some of the misperceptions by showing us that there’s much more than just ag at the 4-H Fair.

Speaking of more than just ag, Josh and Lauren spoke with Shelly Steury, president-elect of Grandstand Entertainment, about all the big events at the grandstand this year, including concerts, live comedy, monster trucks, demolition derbies, and so much more. Josh and Lauren also got to sample some of the fair food…

… which apparently made Matt a little jealous. Fortunately, he was able to quench his appetite with one of the mainstays of the fair — shaved ice!

What’s the fair without the rides? Mark took a trip to the Midway to learn more about some of the big ones at the fair this year. (Unfortunately, he couldn’t be convinced to give the Vertigo a whirl…)

Before we called it a day at the fair, Josh and Lauren spoke to comedian John Crist, who gave us all some good laughs before he took the Grandstand Stage for his show Friday night.

The Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds are located at 17746 County Road 34 in Goshen. The fair runs through next Saturday, July 29.

To find everything else you would possibly want to know about this year’s fair, click here!

