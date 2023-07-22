16 News Now greets viewers on Day 2 of Elkhart County 4-H Fair

(news)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now had a lot of fun covering the opening day of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair on Friday, so it’s no surprise that we went back to the fairgrounds on Saturday!

We had a special booth, where Tricia Sloma, Terry McFadden, Lauren Moss, Joshua Short, Melissa Stephens, and Samantha Albert all greeted viewers and handed out swag bags!

Saturday was also Hometown Hero Day at the fair, celebrating those that keep us safe.

With all of the rides, delicious food options, and fun to be had at the fairgrounds this week, fairgoers shared some of their favorite things about the fair with us!

“Riding the rides. I’d say the rides too, the Ring of Fire,” said some.

“We love it, it’s such a nice opportunity for us to get out, and it’s not too hot today, so that’s awesome too,” said others.

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair runs from now until next Saturday, July 29. For everything you need to know about this year’s fair, click here.

