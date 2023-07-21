Witnesses recall dangerous police chase in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are hearing from more witnesses who saw the police chase and officer-involved shooting unfold Wednesday night.

It all started just before 8:25 p.m. when a Michigan State Police (MSP) trooper conducted a traffic stop on S. 11th Street near Marion Street in the parking lot of Green Stem Provisioning in Niles. Police say the trooper was pulling a red Kia over for a blown brake lamp.

During the stop, the trooper discovered the driver, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Ringle of South Bend, had an active warrant for assault. While trying to take Ringle into custody, MSP says he began to actively resist and a physical altercation ensued.

Following the physical altercation, Ringle was able to escape back to the Kia, which also contained a female front-seat passenger. The trooper followed Ringle back to the Kia, and deployed his Taser toward Ringle as he was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Ringle then reportedly pulled out a gun, at which time the trooper pointed his issued gun at Ringle and verbally ordered him to drop the weapon. However, Ringle sped away and headed south on S. 11th Street with the trooper in pursuit.

Ringle continued traveling south into St. Joseph County, Ind., where the MSP trooper continued to follow him. Per MSP pursuit policy, troopers are permitted to pursue across state lines when the pursuit involves a suspect wanted for a violent felony.

The chase ultimately entered South Bend, where Ringle struck a South Bend police cruiser that was deploying stop sticks to de-escalate the chase. This happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marion Street.

After crashing into the police cruiser, Ringle fled on foot toward the St. Joseph River behind McDonald’s, north of LaSalle Street, and shots were fired.

A second MSP trooper in his police vehicle pursued Ringle while he fled on foot. The police vehicle went partially over the embankment, striking a tree.

South Bend residents, and those visiting from out of town, say the incident was “crazy” and “hectic.”

Bella Laufenberg and Katie Myszka were inside an apartment in downtown South Bend as the scene unfolded.

“I think it was very chaotic, especially because we as residents, and people who were so close to what all was going on, had no idea what was going on...and it felt really weird that we were living right next to the scene of a crime, probably only 50 feet away from the river, and yet we were totally in the dark,” said Laufenberg.

They headed toward the river where police were searching.

“I saw officers with big weapons going on the bridge and they had a megaphone and they said, ‘stay back...,” said Myszka.

