St. Joe Co. Dept. of Health hosting ‘Back to School Health Fair’ on Saturday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If your kids need their vaccines before they head back to school, listen up!

The St. Joseph County Department of Health is hosting a “Back to School Health Fair” on Saturday. It’s taking place at the health department’s Mishawaka location (219 Lincoln Way West) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be school immunizations for K-12th graders, as well as lead screenings. There will also be community groups with information and resources.

It’s not all serious though — there will be activities for the kids, along with food and prizes!

You’re asked to pre-register with the health department for immunizations. To do so, call 574-235-9750 or click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.