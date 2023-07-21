South Bend Roller Derby returns after three years

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Roller skating can be a nice way to go out and enjoy a nice summer day.

But for others, it’s creating connections that go past the sport. And 16 News Now finally got to see those connections on display after a three-year break with the return of the South Bend roller derby team.

Our own Waleed Alamleh caught up with some of the team to see how they’re feeling about their return.

It’s been nearly three years since the Studebreakers have played a game, and with the addition of a B-team this season, they’re excited to showcase what the fans have had to miss out on these past couple of years.

But for the team, roller skating is more than just a hobby. For some members, it’s about the supportive community bringing people together.

“Honestly, it’s the skaters; it’s the community,” said Sophia Wilson. “I was already roller skating around town. Just free skating and I really wanted some friends to skate with. And I’m proud of them and the whole team; everybody is just like a whole other family.”

While creating friendships is important to the team, there are some things that just mean a little bit more...

“The friends... ya meeting new friends... But also hitting people... Oh, I love making a jammer hate their life. I love squishing people...” said different members of the team.

And finally, after all the time away, the Studebreakers get to channel those feelings into a game in front of the home fans.

“I’m really excited to have our first home game back here in town,” said Brittnee Thompson. “I know family and friends are really excited to come see us play.”

Although it was difficult, there was a silver lining for the Studebreakers: The gap in seasons allowed the team to recruit new players. Enough to form the newest team called the Bonnie Doons.

With the season’s debut right around the corner, both teams are ready to go through a roller coaster of emotions.

“Excitement and, I assume, a little bit of nerves. Because some people are brand new and this is gonna be their first home game,” Thompson said.

You can see both South Bend roller derby teams on Saturday afternoon for their first game of the season at the Michigan Roller Skating Rink, gates open at 12 p.m., and game time starts at 1 p.m.!

You can find the rest of their schedule by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.