MSP discusses pursuit policies following chase, officer-involved shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re hearing from local and state police about their joint effort to end the high-speed pursuit on Wednesday evening.

Starting in Niles, numerous law enforcement agencies converged on South Bend, resulting in an officer-involved shooting and the suspect’s death.

The legal doctrine of “hot pursuit” allows police to conduct a continuous chase beyond their jurisdictional boundaries to apprehend a suspect.

This long-standing doctrine is designed to prevent a suspect from avoiding capture to avoid or delay prosecution and punishment.

In a video from Green Stem Provisioning, a Niles-based marijuana dispensary, the suspect, 32-year-old Joshua Ringle, struck a Michigan police officer and brandished a firearm, which resulted in a hot pursuit across state lines.

“At the traffic stop, when the trooper pursued the vehicle after a physical altercation, the suspect in that vehicle displayed a firearm,” said Lt. DuWayne Robinson, Public Information Officer for Michigan State Police’s 5th District.

Per Michigan State Police policy, “troopers are permitted to pursue across state lines when the pursuit involves a suspect wanted for a violent felony.”

“When the suspect took off in the vehicle, under our policy, our trooper was allowed to pursue that vehicle across the Indiana Stateline,” Robinson said.

During a routine investigation, jurisdiction ends at the state line, and Michigan police would have to contact their counterparts in Indiana law enforcement to assist in the investigation or arrest.

“The goal once we cross that line is to get in contact with the local municipality to let them know that we are heading that way or in their municipality involved with a chase and ask for one of their units to join in taking over the chase,” Robinson said.

But because of the rapidly developing situation, Michigan Police could not relinquish responsibility for the chase, and the pursuit continued, resulting in more than 80 officers from multiple state, county, and municipal agencies responding to the chase and scene.

“Our goal is to keep the public safe,” Robinson said. “We had someone who was obviously violent and had a firearm, and that person needed to be stopped and taken into custody.”

Michigan State Police had two units involved in the pursuit, and approximately ten troopers responded.

While Indiana State Police had no units in the actual pursuit, 19 troopers responded to the scene.

St. Joseph County Police responded to the chase and scene with 14 officers and 1 K-9 unit.

Berrien County Sheriffs had two units involved in the initial pursuit, with two other units assisting at the scene.

South Bend Police says 38 officers responded in some capacity.

The Tribal Police of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians also assisted at the scene, providing drone surveillance.

“No officers were seriously injured,” Robinson said. “Unfortunately, the suspect lost his life, and we send our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones because that was not the intent of how we wanted this to end.”

While Ringle’s autopsy was completed today in Kalamazoo, it could take up to 60 days to finalize the report, pending toxicology and microscopic testing.

