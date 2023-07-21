Michigan Works! hosting career fair in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a job, you’ll want to join Michigan Works! at its next hiring event.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Michigan Works! Service Center, located at 499 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor. Those interested in participating should show up interview-ready with an up-to-date resume. You are also encouraged to pre-register here.

The employers in attendance include:

Corewell Health

Kay Manufacturing

Help at Home

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Division of Environmental Health

Living Alternatives for the Developmentally Disabled (LADD)

New Image Business Services

New Products Corporation

First Student Inc.

Tri-County Head Start

The Inn at Harbor Shores

Michigan Rehabilitation Services (Resource Provider)

ALR Educational Health Services (Resource Provider)

Special-Lite

Refresco

Express Employment Professionals

Michigan Works! Youth Services

Michigan Works! specializes in educating, training, and employing people of all ages.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.