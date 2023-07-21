Advertise With Us

Michigan Works! hosting career fair in Benton Harbor

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a job, you’ll want to join Michigan Works! at its next hiring event.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Michigan Works! Service Center, located at 499 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor. Those interested in participating should show up interview-ready with an up-to-date resume. You are also encouraged to pre-register here.

The employers in attendance include:

  • Corewell Health
  • Kay Manufacturing
  • Help at Home
  • The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Division of Environmental Health
  • Living Alternatives for the Developmentally Disabled (LADD)
  • New Image Business Services
  • New Products Corporation
  • First Student Inc.
  • Tri-County Head Start
  • The Inn at Harbor Shores
  • Michigan Rehabilitation Services (Resource Provider)
  • ALR Educational Health Services (Resource Provider)
  • Special-Lite
  • Refresco
  • Express Employment Professionals
  • Michigan Works! Youth Services

Michigan Works! specializes in educating, training, and employing people of all ages.

For more information on the event, click here.

