Michigan Works! hosting career fair in Benton Harbor
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a job, you’ll want to join Michigan Works! at its next hiring event.
The event will take place on Thursday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Michigan Works! Service Center, located at 499 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor. Those interested in participating should show up interview-ready with an up-to-date resume. You are also encouraged to pre-register here.
The employers in attendance include:
- Corewell Health
- Kay Manufacturing
- Help at Home
- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Division of Environmental Health
- Living Alternatives for the Developmentally Disabled (LADD)
- New Image Business Services
- New Products Corporation
- First Student Inc.
- Tri-County Head Start
- The Inn at Harbor Shores
- Michigan Rehabilitation Services (Resource Provider)
- ALR Educational Health Services (Resource Provider)
- Special-Lite
- Refresco
- Express Employment Professionals
- Michigan Works! Youth Services
Michigan Works! specializes in educating, training, and employing people of all ages.
For more information on the event, click here.
