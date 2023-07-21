Man faces 20 charges in kidnapping, death of Michigan 2-year-old

LANSING (WNDU) - Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping and killing Wynter Smith, is facing 20 new charges, including murder, and faces the possibility of life in prison.

According to our sister station and Gray-affiliate WILX, Trice is accused of sexually assaulting and stabbing his former girlfriend, kidnapping her daughter, Wynter, and stealing her mother’s car on July 2.

The new charges were announced Friday afternoon. Trice faces:

One Count First Degree Premeditated Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;

One Count Felony Murder, a mandatory life-sentence felony without the possibility of parole;

One Count Assault with Intent to Murder, a life-sentence felony;

Two Counts 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, a life-sentence felony that would mandate lifetime sex offender registration and electronic monitoring;

Two Counts Kidnapping, a life-sentence felony;

One Count Home Invasion, first degree, a 20-year felony;

One Count Disarming a Peace Officer, a 10-year felony;

One Count 2nd Degree Fleeing and Eluding, a 10-year felony;

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, valued between $1,000-$2,000, a 5-year felony;

One Count Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, motor vehicle, a 5-year felony;

One Count Unlawfully Driving Away an Automobile, a 5-year felony;

One Count Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a 4-year felony;

One Count Resisting and Obstructing Causing Injury, a 4-year felony;

Three Counts Resisting and Obstructing, a 2-year felony;

One Count Second Degree Domestic Violence - Second Offense, a 1-year misdemeanor; and,

One Count Stalking, a 1-year misdemeanor.

Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores on Monday, July 3, after fleeing police and crashing a white Chevrolet Impala that he allegedly stole.

Wynter’s remains were found in Detroit Wednesday, July 5, in an area where criminals have been known to use as a dumping ground for bodies.

According to a criminal complaint, Wynter’s cause of death appeared to be strangulation with a pink cell phone charging cord that was recovered with the body. The pink cell phone charging cord was consistent with the pink cord parts recovered from the Chevrolet Impala.

Trice is being charged as a fourth-offense habitual offender.

His probable cause hearing will be Sept. 20.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.