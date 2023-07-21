Jeff Rea selected to list of most influential Hoosier community leaders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jeff Rea has been selected to IBJ Media’s Indiana 250 list!

The Indiana 250 is a subjective list of the state’s most influential and impactful business and community leaders, including board members of community foundations, not-for-profits, public companies, economic development organizations, and chambers of commerce. Rea is the president and CEO of the South Bend Chamber of Commerce.

“I am honored to be included once again on this prestigious list. I respect so many of the honorees; many of them I call friends and partners for whom I’ve had the opportunity to work with,” Rea said in a statement.

Rea has recently been focused on driving regional economic growth in the South Bend Region and school improvement.

