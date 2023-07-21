Advertise With Us

International Jugglers’ Association takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The International Jugglers’ Association took the stage at this week’s rendition of Fridays by the Fountain.

The summer-long concert series takes place every Friday until the end of August at Jon R. Hunt Plaza, which is located in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center in downtown South Bend.

Each week, guests are invited to bring their lunches or grab a bite to eat from one of the on-site vendors.

“Fun activity, exercise, mental stimulation, friendships; it’s a fantastic thing to learn, and you can do it in 10 minutes!” said Mike Sullivan, a juggler.

If you haven’t had the chance to see any juggling yet, don’t worry, as there is still a chance to see them on Saturday.

