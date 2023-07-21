Health advisory issued for Elkhart County after West Nile Virus detected

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A health advisory has been issued for Elkhart County after adult mosquitoes collected on July 5 tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Health officials say that transmission of West Nile and other mosquito-borne diseases tend to be higher in the late summer and early fall. Mosquitoes will remain active at temperatures above 60 degrees, and tend to be more active in the evening and pre-dawn hours.

The Elkhart County Health Department is reminding residents to take the following precautionary steps:

Avoid being outdoors during prime mosquito biting times, dusk to dawn, when possible

Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon, eucalyptus, or para-methane-diol to clothes and exposed skin

Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves, and long pants in places where mosquitos are especially active, such as wooded areas

Treat clothing and outdoor gear with 0.5% permethrin if camping or spending extended periods of time outdoors

Make sure all windows and doors have screens and that all screens are in good repair

Health officials are also encouraging residents to take preventative measures to reduce mosquito breeding:

Get rid of old tires, tin cans, or other containers that can hold water

Tip bird baths, pet bowls, flowerpots, and other water-holding containers

Repair failed septic systems

Keep rain barrels covered with wire mesh smaller than adult mosquitoes

Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed

Clean roof gutters

Flush ornamental fountains weekly

Keep swimming pools cleaned and chlorinated

Drain and fill stagnant pools, puddles, ditches, or swampy places around the property

Anyone with questions related to West Nile Virus can reach out to the Elkhart County Health Department at 574-971-4600.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.