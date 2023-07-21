Gunfire rings out near vigil for South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday night, a vigil was held near Columbia Street, across from Riley High School, to remember 24-year-old Sergio Alvarez, Jr.

Sergio was shot and killed on Sunday night in South Bend. Those who attended the vigil say the shots fired incident was disturbing and hurtful.

“When you heard the shots, you couldn’t do anything but just fall to the ground and grab a kid,” said Takisha Jacobs, president of Connect 2 Be The Change. “There were so many kids out here running. And there were so many shots being fired; people were just grabbing random kids, throwing them in cars.”

Sergio was working to stop gun violence in the community, the very thing that ended his life.

