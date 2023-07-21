Fugitive Friday: July 21, 2023

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

Keith Hodges is wanted for failure to return to lawful detention.

Keon Williams is wanted for battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

James Turner is wanted for failure to appear for the original charges of two counts of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of cocaine.

Randall Madison is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated battery. He is a Fast Five Feature, which means you could receive a $500 award if your tip meaning if your tip leads to their arrest!

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.