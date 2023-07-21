Fugitive Friday: July 21, 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

  • Keith Hodges is wanted for failure to return to lawful detention.
  • Keon Williams is wanted for battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
  • James Turner is wanted for failure to appear for the original charges of two counts of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of cocaine.
  • Randall Madison is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated battery. He is a Fast Five Feature, which means you could receive a $500 award if your tip meaning if your tip leads to their arrest!

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

1 shot, 1 injured by shattered glass in Elkhart shooting

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two men were arrested on preliminary suspicion of resisting law enforcement while police were investigating the shooting.

Crime

Keith Hodges

Fugitive Friday: July 21, 2023

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Fugitive Friday: July 21, 2023

Fugitive Friday: July 21, 2023

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Health

St. Joe Co. Dept. of Health hosting ‘Back to School Health Fair’ on Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s taking place at the health department’s Mishawaka location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Latest News

News

St. Joe Co. Dept. of Health hosting ‘Back to School Health Fair’ on Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

All Oregon-Davis students to receive free lunch, breakfast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The free meal program will go into effect in August when students return to the classroom.

News

First Alert Forecast: Nice Weekend Forecast, Heat Wave Next Week

First Alert Forecast: Nice Weekend Forecast, Heat Wave Next Week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Temperatures will be cooler than average today!

News

First Alert Forecast: Nice Weekend Forecast, Heat Wave Next Week

First Alert Forecast: Nice Weekend Forecast, Heat Wave Next Week

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Witnesses recall dangerous police chase scene

Witnesses recall dangerous police chase in downtown South Bend

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
We are hearing from more witnesses who saw the police chase and officer-involved shooting unfold Wednesday night.

News

Getting to know Kebba Njie

Updated: 14 hours ago