Former Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen takes walk down memory lane

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - For Natalie Beer, another year at the fair means another walk down memory lane.

“I was 16 years old, it was in 1976, so it’s been a day or two,” Beer joked.

She remembers it like it was yesterday.

“I was their candidate for the fair queen contest, and I won,” Beer said. “You’re very surprised because there are 50 wonderful contestants, and then they narrow it down and you’re asked a question on stage, and then they announce your name, and the whirlwind starts.”

Beer says it was more than just the title. It was a chance to meet people, dress up, speak publicly, and be a role model.

“As fair queen, you try to get to as many events as possible, meet as many people as you can,” she said. “Young children are so excited to what they view as royalty.”

Beer stayed involved in the fair until moving away. But then, in 1999, she moved back to Elkhart County and got involved in the fair board.

“So, there’s kind of a full circle moment there,” she said. “That was a lot of fun.”

Today, Beer keeps a box containing her prized possessions from over the years —most importantly, the crown that she wore.

Natalie Beer was named the fair queen in 1976, but she remembers it like it was yesterday.
Natalie Beer was named the fair queen in 1976, but she remembers it like it was yesterday.(WNDU)

