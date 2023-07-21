First Alert Forecast: Nice Weekend Forecast, Heat Wave Next Week

FRIDAY: On the other side of the cold front, much cooler and less humid conditions for Michiana, with gusty winds out of the NW around 15-20 mph. High 79F.

SATURDAY: A slightly warmer day with small rain chances, but still a very nice day to begin the weekend. Rain chances 20%. High 82F. Low 58F.

SUNDAY: Near average temperatures with clearing skies, but scattered showers remain possible. Rain chances 30%. High 83F. Low 61F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As we exit the weekend, humidity and temperatures both will be on the rise as the heat dome moves into the central U.S. and we will feel effects from it here in Michiana. Highs are likely to get into the 90s in the mid to late week with humidity making it feel closer to the mid to upper 90s! Make sure to stay cool and hydrated as the workweek temperatures begin to get roasting!

