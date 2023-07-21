Advertise With Us

Construction could begin on New Carlisle electric vehicle battery plant next month

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Work on a highly-anticipated electric vehicle battery plant in St. Joseph County could begin next month.

According to our reporting partner at the South Bend Tribune, GM and Samsung SDI are teaming up to build the plant on 650 acres of Farmland at Larrison Boulevard and IN-2, just west of New Carlisle.

The project is the largest in St. Joseph County history, and the Tribune reports up to 2,000 construction works could be on-site over the next two years.

The plant is expected to create more than 1,600 full-time jobs, with an average pay of $24 dollars an hour.

