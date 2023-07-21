Cass County man sentenced to 7 days in jail, 2 years probation for animal cruelty

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Cass County man arrested after police found more than 100 animals on his property has been sentenced on Friday.

According to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office, Robert Dean Archer II was sentenced to seven days in jail and two years of probation for animal cruelty and abandonment.

107 animals were found in Archer’s possession, including cats, dogs, rabbits, mice, hamsters, guinea pigs, snakes, turtles, and a crab at a home in the 2500 block of Lilac Avenue. Officials say they arrested Archer after having a motion to revoke his bond due to strict limitations regarding having any animals in his possession.

Seized animals were given to farms, shelters, and other owners that officials deemed responsible.

