All Oregon-Davis students to receive free lunch, breakfast

HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - All students who attend Oregon-Davis Schools will receive a free lunch and breakfast this upcoming school year.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, the Oregon-Davis School Board was notified they had qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program during its meeting Wednesday.

CEP is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. The program allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.

The free meal program will go into effect next month when students return to the classroom. The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 10.

