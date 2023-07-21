1 shot, 1 injured by shattered glass in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was shot, and another person was injured as the result of a shooting late Thursday night in Elkhart.

Officers were called just after 10:35 p.m. to the 1800 block of Visscher Street for a reported shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was also injured during the shooting by shattered glass. Medics took them both to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims told police they were traveling in a vehicle when another person(s) in another vehicle fired at them in the area of the 1500 block of E. Bristol Street.

While police were investigating, a citizen in the area of the shooting flagged an officer down to report an abandoned vehicle that multiple people had allegedly ran from. Officers found that abandoned vehicle in the area of E. Bristol Street and Bay Street.

Officers eventually located two men in the 3300 block of Greenleaf Boulevard. They were arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary suspicion of resisting law enforcement. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office is working to determine if they will receive criminal charges.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit a tip anonymously online.

