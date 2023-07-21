1 shot, 1 injured by shattered glass in Elkhart shooting

2 arrested in connection with investigation
(KWTX #1)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was shot, and another person was injured as the result of a shooting late Thursday night in Elkhart.

Officers were called just after 10:35 p.m. to the 1800 block of Visscher Street for a reported shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was also injured during the shooting by shattered glass. Medics took them both to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims told police they were traveling in a vehicle when another person(s) in another vehicle fired at them in the area of the 1500 block of E. Bristol Street.

While police were investigating, a citizen in the area of the shooting flagged an officer down to report an abandoned vehicle that multiple people had allegedly ran from. Officers found that abandoned vehicle in the area of E. Bristol Street and Bay Street.

Officers eventually located two men in the 3300 block of Greenleaf Boulevard. They were arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary suspicion of resisting law enforcement. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office is working to determine if they will receive criminal charges.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit a tip anonymously online.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Fugitive Friday: July 21, 2023

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

Crime

Keith Hodges

Fugitive Friday: July 21, 2023

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Fugitive Friday: July 21, 2023

Fugitive Friday: July 21, 2023

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Health

St. Joe Co. Dept. of Health hosting ‘Back to School Health Fair’ on Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s taking place at the health department’s Mishawaka location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Latest News

News

St. Joe Co. Dept. of Health hosting ‘Back to School Health Fair’ on Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

All Oregon-Davis students to receive free lunch, breakfast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The free meal program will go into effect in August when students return to the classroom.

News

First Alert Forecast: Nice Weekend Forecast, Heat Wave Next Week

First Alert Forecast: Nice Weekend Forecast, Heat Wave Next Week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Temperatures will be cooler than average today!

News

First Alert Forecast: Nice Weekend Forecast, Heat Wave Next Week

First Alert Forecast: Nice Weekend Forecast, Heat Wave Next Week

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Witnesses recall dangerous police chase scene

Witnesses recall dangerous police chase in downtown South Bend

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
We are hearing from more witnesses who saw the police chase and officer-involved shooting unfold Wednesday night.

News

Getting to know Kebba Njie

Updated: 14 hours ago