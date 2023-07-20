Advertise With Us

Wednesday Night Market returns to St. Joseph

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - It was the perfect weather for a fun event in St. Joseph.

Families and furry friends came out to the Court Place Plaza for the weekly Wednesday Night Market.

There was live music, food, and beverages.

Plus, artisans and farmers sold their produce and handcrafted goods.

“We’ve got our Artisan Market that we do throughout the year, we’ve got our Farmers Market,” said Daniele Crevier from St. Joseph Today. “But we really wanted to do a blended market that features both of them.”

The Wednesday Night Market will take place every Wednesday, 4 – 8 p.m., through August.

For more information, click here.

