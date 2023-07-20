Thousands of power outages reported across Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands across Elkhart County are currently without power after some strong storms made their way through the area Thursday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m., Indiana Michigan Power is reporting more than 9,800 outages across its coverage area, with most of them in and around Elkhart.

No restoration times have been announced for these outages as crews are still assessing conditions. For the latest I&M outage map, click here.

Meanwhile, NIPSCO is reporting over 3,000 outages, with more than 2,600 of them in the Goshen area. More than 250 are also reportedly without power in Millersburg.

For the latest NIPSCO power outage map, click here.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.