Thousands of power outages reported across Elkhart County

(KOSA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands across Elkhart County are currently without power after some strong storms made their way through the area Thursday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m., Indiana Michigan Power is reporting more than 9,800 outages across its coverage area, with most of them in and around Elkhart.

No restoration times have been announced for these outages as crews are still assessing conditions. For the latest I&M outage map, click here.

Meanwhile, NIPSCO is reporting over 3,000 outages, with more than 2,600 of them in the Goshen area. More than 250 are also reportedly without power in Millersburg.

For the latest NIPSCO power outage map, click here.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Paw Paw woman charged in false electors scheme in Michigan

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

First Alert Weather: Storms Possible This Afternoon, Cooler Friday

First Alert Weather: Strong storms moving through

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Storms could pose a severe risk along a cold front this afternoon

News

New video shows altercation between police, chase suspect

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

VIDEO: Suspect in multi-state chase scuffles with officer outside Green Stem in Niles

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Prayer vigil to be held Thursday for Washington HS student killed in shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Luis Hernandez-Acosta, 16, was shot in the 400 block of S. Carlisle Street back on July 10.

News

Prayer vigil to be held Thursday for Washington HS student killed in shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Suspect death in high-speed chase being investigated as officer-involved shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago

Indiana

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...

Delphi murders suspect ordered to remain at Westville Correctional Facility

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The special judge in the case concluded Richard Allen is being treated better there than other inmates, despite his lawyers describing his living conditions as “akin to those of a prisoner of war.”

News

Delphi murders suspect ordered to remain at Westville Correctional Facility

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

South Bend shooting victim expected to survive

Updated: 7 hours ago