Prayer vigil to be held Thursday for Washington HS student killed in shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A prayer vigil will be held Thursday evening to remember a teenage boy who was shot and killed earlier this month in South Bend.

The vigil is to remember Luis Hernandez-Acosta, 16, of South Bend. The Washington High School student was shot in the 400 block of S. Carlisle Street back on July 10.

The vigil will be held by On Site Prayer Ministry of South Bend at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Adalbert Catholic Church, which is located at 2505 W. Grace Street in South Bend.

Police have not shared any possible suspect information at this time. If you have any information that can help police, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or make an anonymous tip through Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.

