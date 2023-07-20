Advertise With Us

LIVE: Police searching for suspect after high-speed pursuit in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are searching for a suspect after a high-speed pursuit ended in South Bend on Wednesday evening.

The suspected vehicle, a red Kia, was traveling down U.S. 31 into State Road 933 around 8:40 p.m. when it crashed just south of the McDonald’s in downtown South Bend.

The suspect fled on foot toward the river behind McDonald’s, north of LaSalle Street.

Authorities on scene are saying people should avoid the area.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing situation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergio Alvarez Jr. was working with Connect 2 Be the Change to stop gun violence in South Bend,...
Community mourns after activist killed in South Bend shooting
Key witness in Berrien County murder trial shot and killed in July 2023.
Key witness in Berrien County murder trial shot and killed
1 injured after shooting near South Bend apartment complex on July 18, 2023.
1 injured after shooting near South Bend apartment complex
St. Joseph County under health advisory after West Nile Virus detected
Former patient Michael Scarberry, who completed inpatient treatment, called his Landmark...
Former Landmark Recovery patient speaks out

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: A few isolated storms on Thursday
Bristol church awaits repairs of historic stained-glass windows on July 19, 2023.
Bristol church awaits repairs of historic stained-glass windows
Mishawaka product Markus Burton adjusting to college hoops
Mishawaka product Markus Burton adjusting to college hoops