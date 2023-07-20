LIVE: Police searching for suspect after high-speed pursuit in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are searching for a suspect after a high-speed pursuit ended in South Bend on Wednesday evening.

The suspected vehicle, a red Kia, was traveling down U.S. 31 into State Road 933 around 8:40 p.m. when it crashed just south of the McDonald’s in downtown South Bend.

The suspect fled on foot toward the river behind McDonald’s, north of LaSalle Street.

Authorities on scene are saying people should avoid the area.

