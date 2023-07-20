Advertise With Us

Police horse pays tribute to fallen officer at gravesite

The horse is seen bowing over the headstone, which is covered with American flags and flowers.
The horse is seen bowing over the headstone, which is covered with American flags and flowers.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A police horse in Tennessee honored a fallen officer at her gravesite this week, and the special moment was captured on camera.

Wednesday marked 19 years since Metro Nashville Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman died in the line of duty on July 19, 2004. She was helping a car on the side of Interstate 40 when she was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Metro Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman was killed in the line of duty when she was struck by a...
Metro Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman was killed in the line of duty when she was struck by a tractor trailer on I-40 while helping a motorist on July 19, 2004.(Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Nashville police posted a picture of one of its Mounted Patrol horses paying tribute to Dedman at her gravesite.

The horse is seen bowing over the headstone, which is covered with American flags and flowers.

“As we honor the ultimate sacrifice that Officer Dedman made, we ask everyone to remember to slow down and move over when you see emergency personnel on the side of the road,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ringle mugshot from June 2021
Suspect identified in high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting
Key witness in Berrien County murder trial shot and killed in July 2023.
Key witness in Berrien County murder trial shot and killed
Man struck by semi while mowing along northeast Indiana interstate
Shyanne Gross claimed drugs were being trafficked and patients weren't required to attend...
‘I would have rather stayed in jail’: Former Landmark patient, alleged stabbing witness speaks out
First Alert Weather: Storms Possible This Afternoon, Cooler Friday
First Alert Weather: Storms Possible This Afternoon, Cooler Friday

Latest News

FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27,...
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick, FBI-wanted felon turned security guru, dead at 59
Claussen Pickles has teamed up with Spritz Society to create a white wine cocktail with the...
Pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail coming soon
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Tax credits that could help you save on energy costs
Tax credits that could help you save on energy costs
Tax credits that could help you save on energy costs