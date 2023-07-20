Paw Paw woman charged in Michigan fake electors scheme

LANSING (WNDU) - The former chair of the Van Buren County Republican Party is facing felony charges after the 2020 election.

Rose Rook is one of 16 Republicans who acted as fake electors for then-President Donald Trump and has been accused of submitting false certificates that confirmed they were legitimate electors despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

According to our reporting partners at the Herald-Palladium, the Republicans signed their names to multiple certificates, stating they were qualified electors for the state. The alleged false documents were then sent to the Senate and national archive to award the state’s votes to Trump when the state’s popular vote was for Biden.

“The false electors’ actions undermined the public’s faith in the integrity of our elections and, we believe, also plainly violated the laws by which we administer our elections in Michigan,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement on Tuesday.

All 16 people face eight criminal charges, including forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery. The top charges carry a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

No dates have been sent by the court on where Rook and the other defendants will meet.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.