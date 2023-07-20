Advertise With Us

One person shot at South Bend apartment complex

Police investigate a Wednesday shooting at a South Bend apartment complex.
Police investigate a Wednesday shooting at a South Bend apartment complex.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shooting at a South Bend apartment complex has left at least one victim. This is the second shooting at the complex this year.

Police say it happened Wednesday night at the Arbors at Bellville, on South Bend’s southwest side.

We are working to learn more about the suspect, the victim, and other details in this case, but this is not the first time the apartment complex has seen this type of violence.

First Alert Weather: Storms Possible This Afternoon, Cooler Friday
