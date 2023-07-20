Indiana food banks to receive historic $2M in state funding

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s good news for Indiana food banks as more help is on the way in the form of historic funding.

The state announced food banks will receive $2 million in funding. Indiana has 11 food banks, feeding into pantries and soup kitchens across the state.

According to Feeding Indiana Hungry, the state’s food banks and pantries are serving more Hoosier neighbors since the pandemic, also because of inflation and its lingering economic impact.

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will receive $233,000.

