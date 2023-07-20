Getting to know Kebba Njie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 Sports is getting to know this year’s Notre Dame men’s basketball team, and we got our first chance to talk to some of the players this week at an open practice.

While there are a few names you already know, there are some you’ll want to learn for the upcoming season.

One of them is big man Kebba Njie. The 6′10″ center may be new to Fighting Irish hoops fans, but he’s not new to head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Njie played under Shrewsberry last season at Penn State as a true freshman. He appeared in all 37 games for the Nittany Lions and was a starter in 26 of them.

Njie touched on what he can bring from day one for this year’s team.

“Just being able to lead on offense and on defense through my voice,” Njie said. “Telling dudes where to go and how we like to play and all that. Just telling dudes to play them and play their game.”

Coach Shrewsberry added Njie can do a lot of things for the Irish.

“Be an offensive rebounder, be a guy that defends,” Shrewsberry said. “He can score with his back to the basket, he can get you offensive rebounds, he can get to the free throw line. But he understands everything else on the perimeter, so we’re excited about what he’s going to bring for us.”

Njie is from Centerville, Ohio, but Michiana high school hoops fan may remember he played his final high school season at La Lumiere in LaPorte.

