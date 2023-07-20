Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Storms Possible This Afternoon, Cooler Friday

A cold front tomorrow will increase the chance of rain and storms
First Alert Weather: Storms Possible This Afternoon, Cooler Friday
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT
THURSDAY: The day will start off humid, with some rain chances in the morning, a cold front will move into Michiana in the early afternoon and bring possible strong to severe storms in the afternoon. Threats include wind, hail and heavy rain. Storms will exit Michiana by 7-9 pm. Rain chances 40%. High 87F. Low 63F.

FRIDAY: On the other side of the cold front, much cooler and less humid conditions for Michiana, with gusty winds out of the NW around 15-25 mph. High 78F. Low 58F.

SATURDAY: A slightly warmer day with small rain chances, but still a very nice day to begin the weekend. High 81F. Low 59F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Weekend rain chances will slowly increase on Saturday through Monday, but it will not stop the warming temperatures. We will get close to near average highs by the beginning of the next workweek, with temps continuing to tick upwards into the mid and late week of next week, with temperatures expected to reach near 90F by next Friday. Heat indexes could reach into the mid 90s.

