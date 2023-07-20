Advertise With Us

Elkhart to host ‘Ducky Derby’ next week

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Next week, ducks are taking over downtown Elkhart!

A flow of ducks is set to float from the Elkhart Avenue Bridge to the East Jackson Street Bridge as part of Artwalk, themed “Dog Days.” The event happens on Thursday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m. Across the street, there will be a concert happening at the Central Green Stage a half hour later at 6 p.m.

The deadline to buy a rubber duck for the Ducky Derby is Sunday, July 23.

For more information on the event, click here.

