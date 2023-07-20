Elkhart County 4-H Fair kicks off on Friday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Summertime fun is in full swing, and there’s nothing that brings families together quite like the county fair.

The fair food and carnival rides are sure to thrill, but the Elkhart 4-H Board wanted to pull out all the stops this year, as it marks the 150th anniversary of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.

Something new to the fair this year is a light-up drone show, which will happen around 10 p.m. each night this weekend.

There are also 13 big events at the grandstand this year, including concerts, live comedy, monster trucks, demolition derbies, and so much more.

Live music at the grandstand includes Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, Singer-Song Writer Carly Pearce, and Christian rock band Skillet.

Families and kids are in for a special treat this week, as Peppa Pig will be performing live tomorrow at 11 a.m. to kick off the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.

“My role this year was to pick the entertainment at the grandstands, and we just wanted to do a little something different and thought, what a great way for people to come out with their kids and enjoy a show at the grandstands, said Shelly Steury, General Manager of the Elkhart County Fair Grounds and 2024 Board President. “Traditionally, it might be date night, adult night at the fair when we do the country concerts or what have you, and just thought it would be a fun way to kick off the fair seeing all the kids out here first thing in the morning.”

As always, they will have livestock shows, races on the track around the grandstand, and new events like the All-American Pig Races and a “Moogician” show for the kids.

“The highlight of the fair is the 4-H program, the livestock shows, the static exhibits, baking, cooking, sewing, photography,” said Fred Jessup, Board President for the 2023 Elkhart County 4-H Fair. “We’re standing at our youth agricultural center, which has had major updates from last year; new grain bins donated by Chore Time Brock and new driving course for the tractors. It’s just a wonderful improvement to this area to make it nice for the kids.”

Fair president Fred Jessup says the Elkhart County 4-H Fair has endured the test of time for the past 150 years because every year, the volunteers make it special and exciting.

“It’s the family and the unity of everyone prior to us, today and in the future, that made this fair so great,” Jessup said. “It’s a wonderful event for entire families. Everyone around here works hard; the community comes in and supports us. It’s just a great show for everyone involved.”

The gates open Friday, July 21st, at 8:00 a.m. The fair will run until next Saturday (July 29th) at 10 p.m.

Friday is also their $5 dollar first Friday, with $5 admission and some $5 food specials.

