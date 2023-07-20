Advertise With Us

Bristol church awaits repairs of historic stained-glass windows

By Alex Almanza
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A church in Bristol is bringing a new meaning to the phrase, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

Some would say the over 200-year-old Saint John of the Cross Episcopal Church building has stood the test of time, but now leaders are racing against time to preserve the church’s historic stained-glass windows.

The works of art were first shipped from England in the 1840s when construction of the building began.

The windows recently started to fall inside the building. That’s when leaders began to search nationwide for companies that would repair the glass. They landed on one in Iowa. However, the restoration of the windows comes at a hefty price tag: over $120,000.

“Luckily, grants were able to help us out, and then any members able to do contributions to it and community to be able to bring contributions in to help pay for the hefty price tag,” said Robert Burkey, Junior Warden of the church.

For now, the congregation has been meeting in the Parish Community Hall while the church awaits the arrival of the newly reconstructed windows in August.

Community members can donate to help fund the project by calling the church at (574) 848-7114 or at 601 E. Vistula St.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergio Alvarez Jr. was working with Connect 2 Be the Change to stop gun violence in South Bend,...
Community mourns after activist killed in South Bend shooting
Key witness in Berrien County murder trial shot and killed in July 2023.
Key witness in Berrien County murder trial shot and killed
1 injured after shooting near South Bend apartment complex on July 18, 2023.
1 injured after shooting near South Bend apartment complex
St. Joseph County under health advisory after West Nile Virus detected
Former patient Michael Scarberry, who completed inpatient treatment, called his Landmark...
Former Landmark Recovery patient speaks out

Latest News

Mishawaka product Markus Burton adjusting to college hoops
Mishawaka product Markus Burton adjusting to college hoops
Jack Hilbrich graduated from Notre Dame in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree from the College of...
95-year-old former ND baseball player throws out first pitch at SB Cubs game
Facility expansion plans announced for Parkview Kosciusko Hospital.
Facility expansion plans announced for Parkview Kosciusko Hospital