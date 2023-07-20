Bristol church awaits repairs of historic stained-glass windows

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A church in Bristol is bringing a new meaning to the phrase, “Don’t judge a book by its cover.”

Some would say the over 200-year-old Saint John of the Cross Episcopal Church building has stood the test of time, but now leaders are racing against time to preserve the church’s historic stained-glass windows.

The works of art were first shipped from England in the 1840s when construction of the building began.

The windows recently started to fall inside the building. That’s when leaders began to search nationwide for companies that would repair the glass. They landed on one in Iowa. However, the restoration of the windows comes at a hefty price tag: over $120,000.

“Luckily, grants were able to help us out, and then any members able to do contributions to it and community to be able to bring contributions in to help pay for the hefty price tag,” said Robert Burkey, Junior Warden of the church.

For now, the congregation has been meeting in the Parish Community Hall while the church awaits the arrival of the newly reconstructed windows in August.

Community members can donate to help fund the project by calling the church at (574) 848-7114 or at 601 E. Vistula St.

