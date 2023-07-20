Advertise With Us

Boys & Girls Club host ribbon-cutting for new academy

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new space is open at the Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday at the newly renovated O.C. Carmichael Jr. Youth Center, located at 502 E Sample St. It’s a milestone for both the organization and the Career Academy Network of Public Schools.

The space will be used for the “Success Academy,” which will open in August for kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

It will use a coteaching model and project-based learning. On Fridays, students will get out of the classroom and take part in experiential learning.

“The motivation behind all of this is to serve as many kids as possible as effectively as possible,” said Jacqueline Kronk, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County. “And this renovation and this partnership allows us to dig deep and serve kids in an impactful way, creative, innovative way and serve more kids.”

The Boys & Girls Club will continue to offer after-school club programs at the location.

