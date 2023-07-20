Amazon issues statement as warehouse remains stagnant in Elkhart County

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Amazon was in a hurry to build a new warehouse along the Indiana Toll Rod in Elkhart County, but the company is taking its time when it comes to opening and staffing the facility.

The county issued an occupancy permit for the building back on March 31st.

Early this afternoon, the entrance was barricaded, and there were just two cars in the parking lot.

The building commissioner says some large freight elevators and conveyors are on back order and that permits will have to be issued when the installation is ready to begin.

“My understanding is that they are just committed to the area. Obviously, they have invested a great deal of money in the warehouse. They are obviously looking at the economy of the time, try and figure out when they will occupy and start working out of that space but haven’t given a definite date at this point,” said Levon Johnson with the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.

An Amazon spokesperson this week issued a written statement that reads:

“The facility slated in Elkhart remains in our plans. While we don’t have a specific launch date to share right now, once we have a better sense of timing, we’ll work with the community and employment organizations in the area to hire local residents at the site.”

The company is committed to creating 1,000 new jobs at the warehouse.

