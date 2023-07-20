Advertise With Us

4-year-old boy is running to be national mullet champion

Brantley Kirwin, 4, started growing his mullet in 2020. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff, Courtney Bunting and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina boy is hoping to become this year’s national mullet champion for kids in his age group.

Brantley Kirwin, 4, started growing his mullet in 2020. His parents said they have given him the option to cut it, but he is not interested.

Brantley’s love for his mullet helped him achieve 13th place in last year’s national competition.

And this year Brantley has already made it into round two with voting continuing on Thursday.

“Brantley enjoys shaking his mullet while supporting local bands,” his family shared. “He adores the attention from the ladies and loves our country and its military.”

More information and to vote for Brantley can be found online.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergio Alvarez Jr. was working with Connect 2 Be the Change to stop gun violence in South Bend,...
Community mourns after activist killed in South Bend shooting
Key witness in Berrien County murder trial shot and killed in July 2023.
Key witness in Berrien County murder trial shot and killed
1 injured after shooting near South Bend apartment complex on July 18, 2023.
1 injured after shooting near South Bend apartment complex
St. Joseph County under health advisory after West Nile Virus detected
Former patient Michael Scarberry, who completed inpatient treatment, called his Landmark...
Former Landmark Recovery patient speaks out

Latest News

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1, wounds another
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash
Tornado causes severe damage in North Carolina
An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district...
A gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people ahead of Women’s World Cup tournament
Police search for a suspect after high-speed pursuit ending in downtown South Bend.
LIVE: Police searching for suspect after high-speed pursuit in South Bend