‘The Wizard of Oz,’ improv, Clay art, & more being showcased at the Goshen Theater

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen Theater is inviting you to attend a variety of showcases this month and in August.

From now until the end of the month, the theater is showcasing visual art by the Northern Indiana Clay Alliance.

This Friday, July 21, The Goshen Theater Education Department Adult Improv class is showcasing its talents with a performance.

Starting next Friday, July 28, the theater will present its rendition of “The Wizard of Oz.” The play will run through Aug. 6.

The play’s director, Matthew Manley, says it will be worth a trip down the yellow brick road.

“Tickets range from $15 to $25, and if you would like a $15 ticket, you can use code ‘MUNCHKINS’ when you purchase your tickets,” Manley says. “The theater is very beautiful. It’s historic. It is nice to get out into your community, see arts events. It is nice to support local theater, and local artists.”

For more information on all of the upcoming showcases and performance dates, click here.

