What would you do if you won the $1B Powerball jackpot?

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many of us have caught lottery fever here in Michiana, as two national lotteries now have enormous jackpots!

That’s why our own Joshua Short went out to the Phillips 66 in Roseland to get a pulse check from those of you who were buying your last-minute tickets ahead of Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is estimated to be $1 billion after no one matched all the numbers in Monday night’s drawing. If you’d rather get a lump-sum cash payment, it’s about $517 million.

This is only the 7th time in U.S. history that a lottery jackpot has reached at least $1 billion. Your chance of winning the jackpot is one in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball website.

While Josh was at Phillips 66, he had a few burning questions:

  • What would you do with all that money?
  • What would be your first purchase?
  • Who wouldn’t you share the money with?

Your answers ranged from amusing to heartwarming! You can check it all out in the video above!

Meanwhile, you can catch Wednesday night’s winning numbers on WNDU. Be sure to tune it at 11 p.m.!

While Powerball is all the buzz on Wednesday, the jackpot for Mega Millions is now to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold on Tuesday night. The next drawing is Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

