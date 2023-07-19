Advertise With Us

Wednesday’s Child: Stylish Sydney

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Foster children have the same needs, hopes, and dreams as any other kid, except they need a new family. 12-year-old Sydney is a fashionista who likes to design and decorate. She is hoping a new family will help her reach her goals.

Here’s how Sydney’s friends would describe her:

“My friends would describe me as smart, outgoing, and quiet,” said Sydney.

This future fashion designer is already working on her portfolio.

“I would like to be a fashion designer because I would like to design something comfortable but also fashionable,” said Sydney. “That’s why I draw because I like designing.”

Fashion isn’t her only passion.

“Some of my favorite hobbies are drawing, coloring, and I love decorating. I like drawing people and smiling faces,” said Sydney.

She likes playing outside. But she also likes plenty of indoor activities.

“I do enjoy watching movies, playing board games, making cards, and listening to music,” said Sydney.

Sydney wants to find a new family so that she can get more support.

“When I think about adoption, I think about having a full family with people that love and care about me, and I do the same,” said Sydney.

If you would like to learn more about Sydney, just visit this website for Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange or Grant Me Hope.

MARE > For Families > View Waiting Children

Grant Me Hope

