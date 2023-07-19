Advertise With Us

Boil water advisory issued for Niles

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Niles is currently under an emergency boil order.

According to city officials, the Niles water system detected the presence of coliform bacteria in the water supply. On July 2, five water samples were taken as part of a routine check, and two of the five samples showed the presence of coliform bacteria.

Residents in the affected area should boil any water before use or utilize bottled water until further notice.

A map of the affected areas under a boil advisory.
A map of the affected areas under a boil advisory.(City of Niles)

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Under a boil advisory, residents should:

  • Use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.
  • If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.
  • Boil tap water even if it is filtered.
  • Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

