United Way to host cornhole tournament, picnic at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Calling all cornhole players!
United Way of St. Joseph County will be hosting a picnic and cornhole tournament at Howard Park on Thursday, July 20, at 5 p.m. The picnic will even include other field games, food trucks, giveaways, and music spun by a DJ.
While the outdoor fun is underway, United Way will also be holding a silent auction on three unique cornhole sets designed by local artists Jen Sweazy, Betsy Fulnecky, and Bill Shewman.
The event celebrates the kick-off of United Way’s 2023 campaign season. United Way of St. Joseph County is a nonprofit organization that provides the community with access to education, community services, and health care.
To place bids on the boards, click here.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.