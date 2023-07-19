United Way to host cornhole tournament, picnic at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Calling all cornhole players!

United Way of St. Joseph County will be hosting a picnic and cornhole tournament at Howard Park on Thursday, July 20, at 5 p.m. The picnic will even include other field games, food trucks, giveaways, and music spun by a DJ.

While the outdoor fun is underway, United Way will also be holding a silent auction on three unique cornhole sets designed by local artists Jen Sweazy, Betsy Fulnecky, and Bill Shewman.

The event celebrates the kick-off of United Way’s 2023 campaign season. United Way of St. Joseph County is a nonprofit organization that provides the community with access to education, community services, and health care.

The three unique cornhole boards. (United Way of St. Joseph County)

