United Way to host cornhole tournament, picnic at Howard Park

United Way to host cornhole tournament, picnic at Howard Park on Thursday, July 20.(United Way of St. Joseph County)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Calling all cornhole players!

United Way of St. Joseph County will be hosting a picnic and cornhole tournament at Howard Park on Thursday, July 20, at 5 p.m. The picnic will even include other field games, food trucks, giveaways, and music spun by a DJ.

While the outdoor fun is underway, United Way will also be holding a silent auction on three unique cornhole sets designed by local artists Jen Sweazy, Betsy Fulnecky, and Bill Shewman.

The event celebrates the kick-off of United Way’s 2023 campaign season. United Way of St. Joseph County is a nonprofit organization that provides the community with access to education, community services, and health care.

To place bids on the boards, click here.

The three unique cornhole boards.
The three unique cornhole boards.(United Way of St. Joseph County)

