SBCSC Supt. Cummings named president of Indiana Urban Schools Association

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The superintendent of the South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) will serve in a big leadership role for the Indiana Urban Schools Association (IUSA) this upcoming school year.

Dr. Todd Cummings, who is now serving in his fifth year as SBCSC’s superintendent of schools, was named president of IUSA for the 2023-2024 academic year.

“I am thrilled and honored to announce that I have been elected as president of Indiana Urban Schools Association (IUSA),” Cummings said in a Facebook post. “This organization represents 37 Indiana school districts and nearly 360,000 students. I’m grateful to my Board for their willingness in allowing me to serve.”

The IUSA advocates for policy and financial support for urban-based students. The association provides input on proposed legislation to local representatives and offers insight as to how educational bills impact students in their districts.

Michiana-area districts represented by IUSA include Concord Community Schools, Elkhart Community Schools, Goshen Community Schools, Michigan City Area Schools, School City of Mishawaka, and SBCSC.

“We are grateful and pleased to welcome Dr. Cummings as our president,” said IUSA Executive Director David Marcotte, Ph.D., in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “In his superintendency and years as a member of our association, he has shown true dedication to those students in South Bend whose circumstances hinder their access to excellent and equitable education. His work at the district and state house levels has led to improved literacy and graduation rates. We know his leadership will benefit students and educators here in Indiana.”

