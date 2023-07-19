Ruszkowski law enforcement legacy enters fourth generation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The law enforcement legacy of the Ruszkowski family extended to a fourth generation Wednesday.

Ashton Ruszkowski, 23, was sworn in as a probationary officer with the South Bend Police Department.

His father, grandfather, and great grandfather all worked for the department, and his uncle is the current South Bend Chief of Police.

“We kind of like to say it’s like the ‘Blue Bloods,’ the TV show. I never saw myself doing anything else and because of them, because of that legacy that they’ve left,” Ashton told 16 News Now. “I never felt like there was really a choice, which kind of sounds weird. It’s more of a calling. I definitely feel that policing has just been in my blood.”

Badge pinning duties were handled by Ashton’s father Rick, who retired after being shot in the line of duty in 2004.

Ashton’s grandfather Don was also present for Wednesday’s swearing in. Don spent 29 years on the force but swears he never tried to talk anyone into joining.

“I wanted Scott to be a dentist, and then the oldest boy and his brother to be a dentist, and I wanted my grandson to be a dentist and all three of them turned out to be police officers,” Don said. “I don’t think I had anything to do with it, other than in the genes maybe. But nonetheless, very proud that they chose this to be their profession and life’s work.”

Ashton is an IU Bloomington graduate who worked as a campus cop as a student.

When asked if any other Ruszkowskis were coming down the police officer pike, Chief Scott Ruszkowski replied: “Well, I do have a son that’s going to IU in the fall and he’s majoring in criminal justice. He has mentioned on more than one occasion that he would like to follow those footsteps as well.”

Ashton becomes the fifth Ruszkowski family member to join the South Bend department. Two others worked in law enforcement at other local departments but have since left the field.

