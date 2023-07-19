Advertise With Us

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion for Wednesday drawing

Nobody won Monday night's estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot. (Source: Associated Press)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Who wants to be a billionaire?

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is estimated to be $1 billion after no one matched all the numbers in Monday night’s drawing

If you’d rather get a lump-sum cash payment, it’s about $517 million.

This is only the 7th time in U.S. history that a lottery jackpot has reached at least $1 billion.

Your chance of winning the jackpot is one in 292.2 million, according to the Powerball website.

The largest Powerball prize was $2 billion, which was won by a California man in November.

Monday’s winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergio Alvarez Jr. was working with Connect 2 Be the Change to stop gun violence in South Bend,...
Community mourns after activist killed in South Bend shooting
Key witness in Berrien County murder trial shot and killed in July 2023.
Key witness in Berrien County murder trial shot and killed
1 injured after shooting near South Bend apartment complex on July 18, 2023.
1 injured after shooting near South Bend apartment complex
St. Joseph County under health advisory after West Nile Virus detected
Former patient Michael Scarberry, who completed inpatient treatment, called his Landmark...
Former Landmark Recovery patient speaks out

Latest News

Indiana health officials launch investigation into troubled Landmark Recovery facility
FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 19,...
Teamsters and UPS to resume negotiations next week as contract deadline approaches
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
LIVE: Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden’s White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices
First Alert Weather: Warmer Today, More Humid and Storm Possible Tomorrow
First Alert Weather: A few isolated storms on Thursday