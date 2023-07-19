Mishawaka product Markus Burton adjusting to college hoops

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Basketball season is still months away, but the Notre Dame men’s team is already hard at work.

This week, they let 16 Sports in for a peek at practice in their first summer under new head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

There are plenty of new faces on this year’s team — in fact, only four players on this year’s roster are holdovers from last season. But one of the new faces that Michiana hoops fans are anxious to see at Purcell Pavilion is former Penn guard Markus Burton.

At practice, Shrewsberry touched on how Indiana’s reigning Mr. Basketball is transitioning to the college level.

“I mean, he’s done it, right? He hasn’t done it at the college level but how he’s played... like, the major thing for him is I want him to be himself,” Shrewsberry said. “He doesn’t have to be, like, who I think he should be. Just be the best version of himself on a daily basis.

“There’s going to be learning curves, there’s going to be some ups and some downs, but we’ll help him,” Shrewsberry added. “We’ll put him in the right spots. We don’t want him to overthink things. We just want him to be himself and play the way that he can.”

