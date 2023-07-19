Medical Moment: A new rapid test for Lyme disease

(WNDU) - Summer means sunshine and ticks!

As we’re seeing, it’s been a very bad year for tick bites, which can lead to Lyme disease. A new test may help get people the right diagnosis quicker than ever before.

“It felt like someone was stabbing my brain,” said Adriana Furey.

Beekeeper Adriana Furey isn’t afraid of much, except for the bug that almost killed her.

“I never actually saw a tick bite,” Furey said.

After years of misdiagnosis and dozens of doctors, Adriana was told she had chronic Lyme disease, a difficult disease to diagnose. A microbiologist at the University of Central Florida, Mollie Jewett, says Lyme disease tests today are complicated. That’s why her lab is working to make it easier and quicker to diagnose.

“We want clear and quick because the longer you don’t have a diagnosis, the more likely you are to have ongoing, increasing disease challenges,” Dr. Jewett said.

Jewett and her team are creating a molecular blood test that doesn’t just test for antibodies in the blood specific for Lyme disease but also uses another device that directly detects the bacteria that causes it. The handheld device would be in doctors’ offices, so there would be no waiting for lab results and no follow up tests.

“Our ultimate target would be within 15 minutes,” Dr. Jewett explained.

If Lyme disease is caught early and treated with antibiotics, patients typically recover quickly, without long-term effects, something that Adriana wishes would have happened to her, but now she feels blessed she finally has the diagnosis she was so desperately looking for.

“It taught me so many lessons of just gratitude and how much we take for granted,” Furey finished.

A startling statistic from the nationwide survey conducted by Lymedisease.org, 61% of patients said it took more than two years to receive a correct diagnosis.

