Man struck by semi while mowing along northeast Indiana interstate

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who was mowing along I-69 in northeast Indiana is in critical condition after his mower was struck by a semi on Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened just before 12 p.m. about three miles north of Auburn. Police said the semi crashed into a mowing tractor that had been contracted by the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

The driver of the mower was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition. The driver of the semi was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated and for chemical testing, which is required by law in all crashes involving serious bodily injury or fatality.

Indiana State Police tell our affiliate WPTA in Fort Wayne that a criminal investigation is currently ongoing, as they believe the semi driver was impaired.

All northbound lanes of I-69 were shut down for nearly four hours for cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.