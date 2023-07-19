Man struck by semi while mowing along northeast Indiana interstate

(WPTA)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who was mowing along I-69 in northeast Indiana is in critical condition after his mower was struck by a semi on Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened just before 12 p.m. about three miles north of Auburn. Police said the semi crashed into a mowing tractor that had been contracted by the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

The driver of the mower was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition. The driver of the semi was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated and for chemical testing, which is required by law in all crashes involving serious bodily injury or fatality.

Indiana State Police tell our affiliate WPTA in Fort Wayne that a criminal investigation is currently ongoing, as they believe the semi driver was impaired.

All northbound lanes of I-69 were shut down for nearly four hours for cleanup and investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Warmer Today, More Humid and Storm Possible Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Warmer Today, More Humid and Storm Possible Tomorrow

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Temperatures will average the middle to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday

News

First Alert Weather: Warmer Today, More Humid and Storm Possible Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Warmer Today, More Humid and Storm Possible Tomorrow

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

A new era begins as Notre Dame men's basketball hosts open practice

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Northern Indiana FC hosts Atlante FC in charity friendly

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

International Juggling Festival holds opening show at the Morris on July 18, 2023.

International Juggling Festival holds opening show at the Morris

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The best jugglers in the world unite in South Bend this week for the International Jugglers' Association Festival!

News

International Juggling Festival holds opening show at the Morris

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Niles Burn Run to return to Riverfront Park

Updated: 12 hours ago

Indiana

Indiana State Police looking to hire Capitol Police officers

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you are looking for a rewarding experience in law enforcement, now’s your chance!

News

Salvation Army Kroc Center to host Color Run

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Indiana State Police seeking Capitol Police officers

Updated: 12 hours ago