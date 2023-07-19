A look ahead at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re in the midst of fair season here in Michiana, and one of the most popular ones in our area is kicking off this Friday!

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair runs from July 21-29, with gates opening at 8 a.m. daily.

Admission tickets will be $10 at the gate, but children ages 9 and under are always free. Meanwhile, admission is just $5 on opening day (Friday, July 21), and there’s no admission fee on Sunday, July 23.

In addition to finding all the fair food you’ve come to love, you’ll also find rides and games on the Midway each day until 11 p.m. For much more information on the carnival, including daily hours, ticket prices, and wristband information, click here.

As for the Grandstand Series, it’s packed full of fun for everyone in your family. You can find a list of scheduled events below. Remember, grandstand seating is reserved seating only, and tickets are separate from your admission ticket.

Peppa Pig – Friday, July 21, at 11 a.m.

John Crist – Friday, July 21, at 8 p.m.

Monster Trucks – Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m.

Skillet – Saturday, July 23, at 8 p.m.

Carly Pearce – Monday, July 24, at 8 p.m.

Tyler Hubbard – Tuesday, July 25, at 8 p.m.

Truck & Tractor Pull – Wednesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 27

Rodeo – Friday, July 28

Demolition Derby – Saturday, July 29

Believe it or not, there’s even more to do at the fair besides eating food, riding rides, and seeing shows! To find everything else you would possibly want to know about this year’s fair, click here!

The Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds are located at 17746 County Road 34 in Goshen.

If you’re coming out to the fair on Friday, be sure to come and say hello to us! We’ll be live from the fair on Friday starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.