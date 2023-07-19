Advertise With Us

International Juggling Festival holds opening show at the Morris

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Juggling is underway in South Bend!

The best jugglers in the world unite in South Bend this week for the Jugglers Association Festival, and a kick-off show was held at the Morris Performing Arts Center on Tuesday!

There are four nights of family-friendly performances lined up at the Morris, with artists hosting more than 100 workshops.

“Beautiful time here in South Bend so far, great facilities,” said Mike Sullivan, volunteer organizer. “We’ve got about 700 of the world’s best jugglers in town for a whole week.”

Local residents are offered a discount on tickets, and if you want to attend, simply click here.

