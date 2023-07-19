Advertise With Us

Indiana State Police looking to hire Capitol Police officers

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking for a rewarding experience in law enforcement, now’s your chance! The Indiana State Police is looking to hire Capitol Police officers.

In order to apply, you:

  • Must be a United States citizen.
  • Must be at least 21 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (The graduation date is December 15, 2023)
  • Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
  • Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.
  • Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

The academy begins on October 23, and starting pay is over $62,000

The deadline to apply is August 9. To apply, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergio Alvarez Jr. was working with Connect 2 Be the Change to stop gun violence in South Bend,...
Community mourns after activist killed in South Bend shooting
Former patient Michael Scarberry, who completed inpatient treatment, called his Landmark...
Former Landmark Recovery patient speaks out
Elkhart police identify woman found dead at home
St. Joseph County under health advisory after West Nile Virus detected
Robert Lee Morgan
Man arrested, charged in South Bend double stabbing

Latest News

A new era begins as Notre Dame men's basketball hosts open practice
Northern Indiana FC hosts Atlante FC in charity friendly
International Juggling Festival holds opening show at the Morris on July 18, 2023.
International Juggling Festival holds opening show at the Morris
International Juggling Festival holds opening show at the Morris
Niles Burn Run to return to Riverfront Park