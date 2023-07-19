Indiana State Police looking to hire Capitol Police officers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking for a rewarding experience in law enforcement, now’s your chance! The Indiana State Police is looking to hire Capitol Police officers.

In order to apply, you:

Must be a United States citizen.

Must be at least 21 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (The graduation date is December 15, 2023)

Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.

Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

The academy begins on October 23, and starting pay is over $62,000

The deadline to apply is August 9. To apply, click here.

